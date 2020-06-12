Park Record earns recognition in Utah Press Association newspaper contest



The Park Record.

The Park Record shined in 2019 — at least according to the judges of the Utah Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The 140-year-old paper won nine first-place awards — the most in its circulation category, comprising the 15 largest non-daily newspapers in the state — in the annual competition, which highlighted the work newspapers published last year. The paper took 13 honors in total.

Andy Bernhard, publisher of The Park Record, said the recognition is indicative of the dedication that goes into putting out the twice-weekly newspaper and six magazine publications as well as the staff’s commitment to serving readers.

“The composition of the staff at the Record is really impressive right now,” he said in a prepared statement. “Our staff writers, columnists, designers, outside editors and account managers work very hard and the recognition these awards represent is validation of their collective effort. This group represents the Park City community well and we can all be proud of that.”

Among those taking first-place honors was county reporter Alexander Cramer, who won the Best News Series category for coverage of a controversial teacher training program at Trailside Elementary School and the Best Business Story category for a feature about an East Side dairy farm exploring ways to remain viable into the future.

Production Manager Ben Olson earned Best Infographic for graphs depicting the economic impact and attendee demographics of the 2019 Park City Kimball Arts Festival. He was also given Best Circulation Promo for a promotional advertisement encouraging readers to subscribe to the paper.

Editor Bubba Brown was honored with a first-place award for a series of editorials calling for transparency from City Hall regarding a leadership shakeup, chastising the state Legislature for gutting a bill to ban gay conversion therapy and urging progress toward racial equality.

Former sports reporter Ryan Kostecka’s feature about a charity golf event scored Best Sports Story, and former education reporter Carolyn Webber Alder nabbed Best Education Story for an ambitious piece exploring efforts in Park City’s schools to close the opportunity gap.

The Park Record staff’s coverage of the Sundance Film Festival took first in Best Community Event, while the paper’s annual Film Festival Guide, helmed by the publication’s editor, Sally Kilbridge, netted Best Special Section.

City reporter Jay Hamburger earned a pair of second-place honors, one in the Best General News Story category for a package about animal-vehicle collisions on Park City’s entryways and the other in the Best Government/Political Story category for a piece detailing a Park City Council candidates’s history of promoting far-right conspiracy theories on social media.

The paper’s Scene section, led by reporter Scott Iwasaki, took third place in Best Lifestyle Page, while columnist Tom Kelly’s Ridgelines column was given a third-place nod for Best Sports Column.