Park Record sports editor scores a first-place win at the Society of Professional Journalists awards

Brendan Farrell, Park Record sport editor, won top honors in the Sports Deadline Reporting category during the 2022 Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists award ceremony Thursday night.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Park Record Sports Editor Brendan Farrell is one of the 2022 Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ first-place winners.

Farrell’s “Hurts Like a Bullet” article that documented the Park City High School Miners’ football team’s season-ending loss to the Bountiful Redhawks took top honors in the Sports Deadline Reporting category.

The award was announced during a ceremony held Thursday, at the Gallivan Utah Center in Salt Lake City.

“Taking first place is an incredible honor, and I’m very proud of what myself and everyone else at The Park Record has achieved in the last year,” said Farrell, who climbed aboard as the newspaper’s sports editor in 2021. “Working in Park City and having the opportunity to tell the stories of the athletes who live here has been amazing.”

Andy Bernhard, publisher of The Park Record, praised Farrell for reviving the sports editor position which was put on hold during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m really excited for Brendan,” Bernhard said. “He‘s worked so hard, and earning a first place SPJ award certainly validates his efforts. We’re proud to have him on board.”

The Park Record’s city editor, Jay Hamburger, and columnist Teri Orr were also recognized during the ceremony.

Hamburger received a second place honor in the general news category and an honorable mention in the general feature group.

Orr took home second place in the opinion column set.

The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is “dedicated to sharing the latest best practices at regular events, recognizing the best work with annual awards, and upholding the First Amendment in Utah.”

The organization not only awards scholarships to student journalists, but also coordinates training sessions, provides networking opportunities and hosts annual contests that recognize outstanding work and contributions to journalism in Utah.