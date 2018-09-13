Park Record’s first-ever Park City Women’s Expo aims to empower, inspire

Be part of herstory with the Park City Women's Expo presented by The Park Record Oct. 13 and 14 at The Prospector, 2175 Sidewinder Drive. Admission is $10 per person at the door each day, with 50 percent of the ticket price going directly to benefit the Peace House, a local women's domestic violence support and protection organization. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

No other Park City event provides the ability to reach and support women in and around Park City. "It's a great opportunity for women of all backgrounds to come together to be empowered, inspired and rejuvenated in their personal and professional lives," said Julie Bernhard, event organizer. "Response to the event has been extraordinary! Given the recent movement in female empowerment, women are finding their voices and are eager to share experiences and learn from each other. Park City women want to be a part of the movement and this ground-breaking conference."

The PC Women's Expo offers two days of education, support and community, featuring booths, stage presentations and "how-to" tutorials, including a women candidates panel discussion, financial advice, intuitive practices for everyday life, self-defense, literary anecdotes, fitness, health and nutrition, the importance of sleep, business help, career support, cooking, hair, make-up, proper bra fit, beauty demos, fashion shows, hand treatments and seated massage, car maintenance instruction, floral arranging demos … and much more!

Sponsors include Raymond James Financial, Park City Women's Business Network, Park City Hospital, Silver Mountain Sports Club & Spa, Whimsy Clothing & Accessories, Park City GYN — Dr. Stephanie Singer, Eileen Gallagher for Utah State Senate, and 1st Rate Mortgage-Andrea Cox.

For more information, including how to sponsor or purchase a booth, please contact Julie Bernhard at 435-640-5119 or email parkrecordevents9014@gmail.com.