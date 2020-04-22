Park Silly Sunday Market cancels season, another blow to Park City’s summer tourism

Tents and crowds at the weekly Park Silly Sunday Market stretch down Main Street on June 3, 2018.

Park Record file photo

The organizers of the Park Silly Sunday Market on Wednesday canceled the 2020 season, citing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a terrible blow to Park City’s summer-tourism season and another indication that worries about the disease will continue to impact the local economy for months.

The Silly Market in a statement said the decision was made after discussions with the Summit County Health Department and the various vendors who sold their wares at the weekly market.

“As much as we all were looking forward to another Silly Season, we feel that prioritizing the health and welfare of our community, patrons and partners is the only decision that makes sense for this year,” the statement said.

The Silly Market said the Park Silly Holiday Bazaars are scheduled in December. One of them is in Kamas while the other one is in Park City.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The opening date had been scheduled June 7. The Silly Market earlier in April indicated that date remained intact but also said the health of the vendors and crowds would not be jeopardized and that discussions with health officials were planned.

The Silly Market earlier in April said a decision about the first two or three Sundays would likely be made by May 1.

The Silly Market draws large crowds to Main Street in the summer and early fall with an eclectic lineup of craftspeople, artists, entertainers, food purveyors and others. It is centered on lower Main Street with offerings south of Heber Avenue as well.

The Silly Market previously drew upward of 13,000 people each Sunday. The organizers said more than 187,000 people attended the Silly Market during the season in 2019.

The cancellation of the Silly Market comes shortly after the organizers of the Tour of Utah bicycling race canceled the event this year. The Tour of Utah had been scheduled to spend three days in Park City and surrounding Summit County in early August with a finish line on Main Street. The Tour of Utah’s final day typically draws one of the largest single-day crowds to Main Street.

The statement from the Silly Market also addresses refunds for vendors. It says: “For our vendors, we are committed to providing refunds to those who need them but we are also committed to keeping the Park Silly Sunday Market culture alive and thriving into the coming years. To this end, for any vendors that do not require an immediate refund, 100% of paid booth fees will be applied to any future dates in December and/or the 2021 Park Silly Sunday Market.”