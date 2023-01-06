Park Silly Sunday Market gets one-year renewal
The Park City Council on Thursday approved a one-year deal to extend the Park Silly Sunday Market.
The split vote illustrated the dissension in the community about the popular event on Main Street in the summer and fall.
City councilors Jeremy Rubell, Max Doilney and Becca Gerber cast the votes in favor of the agreement while City councilors Tana Toly and Ryan Dickey were the ‘No’ votes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.