Park Silly Sunday Market gets one-year renewal

Jay Hamburger
  

The Sunday Silly Market stretches up lower Main Street Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2017. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record file)
The Park City Council on Thursday approved a one-year deal to extend the Park Silly Sunday Market.

The split vote illustrated the dissension in the community about the popular event on Main Street in the summer and fall.

City councilors Jeremy Rubell, Max Doilney and Becca Gerber cast the votes in favor of the agreement while City councilors Tana Toly and Ryan Dickey were the ‘No’ votes.

