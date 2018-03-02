Parking outside the library restricted

City Hall in late February introduced parking restrictions at the Park City Library and a lot across the street, additional modifications to the overall parking program that were enacted as some continue to bemoan the expansion of paid parking in the Main Street core.

The restrictions involve the parking outside the library and the Mawhinney lot, which is on the other side of Park Avenue from the library parking. There were previously not time restrictions. Officials have long worried, though, that people stored vehicles overnight and people headed to Park City Mountain Resort parked there and then walked or took a bus to the slopes.

The vehicles left for extended periods and the skier vehicles occupied spaces that library patrons or people driving to City Park could otherwise use, officials have said.

The restrictions limit parking in both of the lots to a maximum of three hours. The three-hour limit is in effect at all times parking is allowed. No parking is permitted between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. The parking lots remain free of charge, however. The restrictions allow City Hall to take enforcement action against violating vehicles.

Elizabeth Fregulia, a transit and parking communications associate at City Hall, said the lots are intended for drivers headed to the library, the field outside the library and City Park.

"We just want to make sure there's enough parking for patrons," she said.

If someone headed to the library needs to park for longer than three hours, perhaps if they are attending a meeting, officials want them to tell a librarian of the situation or otherwise contact the library.

The restrictions at the library and the Mawhinney lot followed in the months after City Hall unveiled a revamped paid-parking system in the Main Street core. The revamped system included the reintroduction of paid parking to Swede Alley and the China Bridge as well as increased prices.

The revamped system is meant to ensure there is adequate parking available in the Main Street core for customers. Officials have said vehicles driven by people who work on Main Street occupied an outsized percentage of the parking spots, up to approximately 80 percent of the stalls in the China Bridge garage in the evening during peak season. City Hall has made employee parking available at a park-and-ride lot on Homestake Road in an effort to offer a free alternative to Main Street core workers. Some remain unhappy with the revamped system, saying it has been especially difficult on Main Street workers.

Fregulia said there is concern the workers would park at the library or the Mawhinney lot and then walk or take a bus to their place of employment on Main Street, another factor that influenced the decision to introduce time restrictions.