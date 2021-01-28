Parkite Colby Stevenson featured in ESPN doc as Winter X Games kicks off
The winter X Games kicks off Fridaay at Aspen Snowmass, and in the lead up to the event a Park City athlete got a special spotlight.
Freeskier Colby Stevenson, winner of two gold medals at X Games 2020 as well as the Best in Snow award, was the subject of a short ESPN documentary, titled “Being Colby Stevenson.” The documentary gives an overview of Stevenson’s journey to the top of the sport, including the devastating car crash in 2016 that many thought would end his career, if not his life.
Stevenson suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident, and doctors weren’t sure if he would ever walk again. Yet just a few years later, Stevenson stood atop the podium.
This year, Stevenson will try to repeat the feat and bring some more gold back to Park City.
The 2021 Winter X Games can be viewed on ESPN. A full schedule can be found here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Parkite Colby Stevenson featured in ESPN doc as Winter X Games kicks off
Park City’s Colby Stevenson will try to repeat his electric performance in the 2020 Winter X Games as this year’s event gets underway in Aspen.