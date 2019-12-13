Parkites heading to Aspen for Ski.com Dream Job

Ski.com announced the winners of its Dream Job competition last month, and among them were two of Park City’s own — or rather, three.

Andrew Muse, Ashley LaMarre and their dog, Kicker, will spend the winter at Aspen-Snowmass, documenting the season and basically just all around living their best lives. They’ll ski and snowboard, enjoy apres and mingle with locals, and they’ll share those experiences with Ski.com readers. They’ll also get ski gear, all expenses paid travel, and a $2,000 salary each.

Muse moved to Park City in 2007 to work in ski patrol at the former Canyons Resort. He said his dream has always included “being in the best mountains I could find,” so the Ski.com contest was a no-brainer.

“I entered last year as well,” Muse said. “Seems like a perfect opportunity to get paid to experience a new place. Why not enter?”

LaMarre, who moved to Park City two years ago, fell in love with mountain town life — and Andrew — after working at the Montage Deer Valley. LaMarre and Muse, along with Kicker, who is famous in his own right, have gained a significant following on social media by documenting their lives and world travels on Instagram and Youtube.

“I’ve been excited to work on my skiing the last couple years and have enjoyed all the opportunities to produce content in new places that working with Andrew has given me,” she said. “I’m passionate about travel, food and local culture and felt like the Ski.com Dream Job gave me the opportunity to experience all of those.”

Muse and LaMarre applied to go to Chamonix, France, but were instead chosen for Aspen. Muse said he was disappointed at first, but is now excited for the opportunity to go to Aspen. LaMarre agreed, largely because it means they get to bring Kicker along.

“I was looking forward to being able to experience France for the first time and get a taste of their renowned food, but Aspen is home to such a unique ski culture and plenty of delicious food as well so I can’t complain at all,” she said. “Plus, being able to bring Kicker to Aspen makes the job even better.”

LaMarre, a hospitality graduate, said she is most looking forward to experiencing what Aspen has to offer from that viewpoint, whether it be restaurants or on-mountain accommodations. Muse had a simpler answer.

“I’m most excited to snowboard at a new resort.”

Other winners were chosen to go to Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Banff and Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada; Chamonix; and Niseko, Japan.

Muse and LaMarre, along with the other winners, will be shooting video, taking still photography and writing about their experiences over the winter. Their updates will be posted on Ski.com’s Instagram and Facebook pages as well as at ski.com/dreamjob.