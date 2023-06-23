Parkites see a wildfire as potentially ‘catastrophic’ for resort economy

The Parleys Canyon Fire in 2021, shown from S.R. 224, sent a giant plume of smoke over the Snyderville Basin. Park City officials are continuing to discuss the communitywide preparations for a blaze. | Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The sight of a giant plume of smoke rising from the mountainsides of Park City Mountain or Deer Valley Resort, or from Old Town, has for decades been a prime concern of people who live in Park City, firefighters and emergency managers.

A wildfire is seen as a natural disaster that is especially worrisome in Park City, even in an area that is also susceptible to earthquakes. A fast-moving wildfire in the matter of hours or days could devastate Park City, including the crucial tourism industry. A blaze of that nature could cause extensive damage to the infrastructure of the ski industry, destroy properties and blacken the community’s scenic hillsides.

Park City officials are continuing to discuss the readiness for a wildfire two years after a Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan was adopted at the Marsac Building. The officials have released results of a survey about wildfire preparedness showing Parkites have concerns about the threat. City Hall has scheduled an open house on Tuesday that is designed to cover an assessment of the risk of wildfires.

The results of a municipal survey about the topic, based on responses from 409 people, are notable as the region enters what is normally the period of greatest concern each year, with vegetation expected to continue to dry through the summer. The upcoming Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays in July are each celebrated with fireworks.

The nonscientific survey indicates Parkites strongly agree with or agree with a series of statements regarding wildfires. Some of the statements that drew a significant level of strongly agree with or agree with responses include:

• “I believe our community is at risk from wildfires.”

• “A wildfire would be catastrophic for our resort economy.”

• “Each landowner is responsible for wildfire mitigation efforts.”

• “Prescribed (controlled) burning to reduce wildfire risk.”

None of the overall responses in 10 categories dropped below 60% of strongly agree with or agree with.

The responses to another question — centered on the level of concern of residents in relation to a series of issues related to wildfires — also offer intriguing insight.

The reduction in the quality of the air as a result of smoke ranked No. 1 in the percentage of people who were very concerned or moderately concerned, reaching nearly 90%. There was some level of concern nearing into the 90% range in nearly all of the categories. The other options:

• “Impacts to water resources”

• “Damage to wildlife habitat”

• “Damage to my home/business/property”

• “Loss of life”

• “Loss of insurance coverage”

• “Post-fire erosion and flooding”

• “Impacts to the economy and home values”

• “Evacuating safely and promptly”

• “Loss of pristine ecological communities”

• “Receiving timely and accurate information about the incident”

• “Loss of recreational opportunities”

• “Decreased scenery due to wildfire damage”

• “Impacts to historical and cultural assets”

• “Impacts to my livelihood”

A City Hall-hired crew in the summer of 2022 cleared brush from the Treasure hillside, a swath of open space owned by the municipal government, as part of an effort to reduce the risk of a wildfire. Park City is scheduled to host an open house on Tuesday centered on the wildfire risk in the community.

The survey, meanwhile, inquired about whether someone has taken a variety of steps that would be designed to reduce the risk of wildfires to residences, businesses or properties. The top answer, garnering 75%, was “Annually removing debris,” such as pine needles. The No. 2 answer was “Cutting or limbing trees,” at 71%. The least popular specific answer covered the step of widening a driveway for fire engines, garnering 15%.

City Hall itself has over time attempted to encourage Parkites to prepare for a wildfire and performed work to reduce the danger, such as clearing brush on the Treasure hillside overlooking Old Town that could have otherwise potentially become fuel for a wildfire.

There has not been a devastating wildfire inside the Park City limits in the community’s modern era, but Parkites over the years have seen large plumes of smoke rising in the immediate area. The Parleys Canyon Fire in August of 2021 was one of the notable blazes, charring 541 acres above Interstate 80 toward the border between Summit County and Salt Lake County. The wildfire’s smoke plume was enormous as it lifted above the mountains. The Parleys Canyon Fire forced evacuations from parts of the Snyderville Basin, leading some of those ordered out of their residences to an American Red Cross evacuation center in the Park City High School gymnasium.

The open house on Tuesday is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Park City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. It will be broadcast online. More information and a link to the broadcast is available at: https://engageparkcity.org/cwra/widgets/51467/key_dates#24768.