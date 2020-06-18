PCMR announces July 2 summer opening

Molly-Rae Sims, center, and Charlie Sims, right, pedal up Jenny’s Trail at Park City Mountain Resort.

Park City Mountain Resort will soon be back in action, announcing Thursday that it plans to open for the summer July 2.

The resort said operations will be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Offerings will include scenic lift rides, hiking and biking, the alpine slide and the mountain coaster, with grab-and-go dining available at Jupiter Java.

“Park City summers are beautiful and we’re looking forward to enjoying the next few months here in the mountains that we all love,” said PCMR Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar in a prepared statement. “Although summer may look a bit different this year, we know people are eager to get back outside and we are thrilled to be opening this July with activities that our guests can safely enjoy in the outdoors.”

PCMR also indicated it will implement strict protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The safety measures include requiring guests to physically distance, mandating they wear face masks in certain areas like lines and on the alpine slide and mountain coaster, and reducing the capacity of lifts and gondolas.

Additionally, the resort will require employees to wear face masks and will frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.

“While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love,” said Pat Campbell, president of PCMR owner Vail Resorts’ mountain division, in a statement. “It is our expectation that guests help us ensure the experience is safe for them and for our employees by following our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to opening more activities and adventures at our resorts.”

The summer opening would come three and a half months after the coronavirus forced a premature end to the ski season, which battered the ski industry financially. PCMR shortly after the early closure furloughed nearly 400 employees as part of Vail Resorts’ widespread cost-cutting measures in response to the pandemic.

Summer operations are not nearly as crucial to mountain resorts’ financial well-being as the ski season, but the announcement of the summer opening is likely to be seen as positive news in Park City.

Deer Valley Resort plans to open for the summer June 26.