PCMR development opponents mobilize a new coalition

Park City Mountain Resort parking lots.

Park Record file photo

A group in opposition to the proposal to develop the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots has mobilized and appeared at a Park City Planning Commission meeting for the first time on Wednesday.

The group is called the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition and has a presence on social media. Several people who testified at the Planning Commission meeting identified themselves as being involved in the group, which uses the acronym RRAD. The speakers from the group on Wednesday indicated they are not opposed to the idea of development at the location but there should be broad benefits, including to the community, visitors and the existing PCMR base area.

Some of the people involved in the group have been closely following the Planning Commission discussions and have testified at earlier meetings.

Nancy Lazenby, who lives close to the PCMR lots, introduced the group on Wednesday, telling the Planning Commission the project should not “tower over” the surroundings and should not block the views of other properties. Another person with the group, Deb Rentfrow, spoke of a “quality of life” issue.

There is a long history in Park City of opposition groups forming amid debates about growth and development. Earlier ones included Citizens Allied for Responsible Growth, which was heavily involved in the talks that led to the Empire Pass development, and the Treasure Hill Impact Neighborhood Coalition that formed during the debate about the Treasure proposal on a hillside overlooking Old Town.