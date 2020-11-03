PCMR development vote, once projected in October, appears months away

PEG Companies last summer led a tour of the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots, which the Provo firm plans to acquire for a major development. The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday continued to discuss the proposal. It appears the Planning Commission is months away from casting a vote.

The Park City Planning Commission, it appears, is months away from casting what will be a momentous vote on the proposal to develop the parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort, a timeline that will extend the discussions well beyond what had been envisioned earlier.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday held another in a series of lengthy meetings about the proposal at PCMR, seeming to make limited progress on the core issues. City Hall staffers also mentioned a vague timeline for the discussions that was notable since the Planning Department at the meeting acknowledged an expectation of a series of upcoming meetings that will stretch into 2021 involving the proposal at PCMR from Provo-based PEG Companies.

Alexandra Ananth, the City Hall planner assigned to the PCMR project, told the Planning Commission she anticipates there will be “PEG-specific meetings” through the winter. She did not provide a more detailed timeline.

The comment seems to signal that staffers are preparing to schedule Planning Commission meetings with the project at PCMR as the only agenda item, something that is rare. Some recent Planning Commission meetings have extended well into the night as PEG Companies, the panelists and the public have attempted to work through issues like traffic. The recent talks followed a set of difficult meetings centered on a procedural matter regarding the sort of review that would be employed by the Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission in late May launched the discussions about the project and in the five months since then made the important decision about the procedural matter, toured the lots and since moved on to the project details. The review of the details can be especially arduous in a major development proposal like the one PEG Companies is pursuing. It can oftentimes take months or longer than a year before a Planning Commission is prepared to cast a vote on a large proposal.

The Planning Department in early June crafted a tentative timeline for the discussions that seemed aggressive. At that time, the department projected a Planning Commission vote on the proposal could be cast as early as Oct. 22. That projection will likely be off by months. Under that timeline, the Planning Commission would have dealt with the final issues at a meeting on Sept. 23.

It was clear early in the talks that an Oct. 22 vote would be highly unlikely. By the middle of June, Planning Department staffers signaled the original timeline was expected to be extended. The staffers at that time mentioned the possibility of a vote in November. The acknowledgment on Wednesday, though, points to the likelihood of a significant delay in a vote from the earlier October and November projections.

The Planning Commission vote will be the most momentous by the panel in years based on the size of the proposal and the highly important location.

A former owner of PCMR in the 1990s secured an overall approval to redevelop the base area. The overall approval involved the land where Marriott’s MountainSide and the Legacy Lodge were later built, but the bulk of the development rights are attached to the lots. The land and attached development rights went to Vail Resorts when it acquired PCMR. The Colorado firm focuses on the operations of mountain resorts rather than development and reached an agreement to sell the land to PEG Companies. The transaction is not expected to be completed until after the Planning Commission discussions. The 1990s-era overall approval requires another key “Yea” vote prior to the development proceeding.