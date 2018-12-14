PCMR indefinitely closes two upper-elevation bowls after losing lease

Park City Mountain Resort has closed two tracts of high-elevation terrain as a result of an unidentified landowner opting not to renew a lease, the resort said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the resort provided the information in response to a Park Record inquiry.

According to the resort, Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl are closed to the public based on the loss of the lease. The closure is "until further notice," the statement from the spokesperson said. The two bowls, accessed by the Jupiter lift, are close to the resort boundary. The statement indicated the resort will post signs and ropes marking the closure.

The closure will also include terrain located between Scott's Bowl and Constellation, a nearby ski run.

The statement indicated terrain that is open off Pinecone Ridge will be accessible from the Quicksilver Gondola midstation.

The resort said the landowner "has chosen not to renew the lease" after an agreement was in place for longer than 14 years. The statement said the talks with the landowner continue, "but it is likely that this area will not open for the 2018-19 season."

"Fortunately, the rest of the terrain surrounding Jupiter Lift will be open for normal operations this season," the statement said.