PCMR owner Vail Resorts to open ski season reservation system on Friday

A skier takes to Park City Mountain Resort on opening day of the 2018-19 season.

Park Record file photo

The ski season is scheduled to start later this month, but many Park City Mountain Resort skiers and snowboarders likely want to be ready later this week.

PCMR owner Vail Resorts on Friday is scheduled to open a reservation system that debuts this year as a key operational measure in the firm’s plans for the first full ski season amid the spread of the novel coronavirus and in the era of social distancing.

The reservation system will allow people who hold passes to book what are known as Priority Reservation Days during the bulk of the ski season, from Dec. 8 until April 4. Between Friday and Dec. 7, people who hold passes are allowed to reserve up to seven such days, depending on the type of pass they hold. The Priority Reservation Days are replenished as they are used, with someone holding a maximum of seven at any one time.

People who hold passes will have exclusive access to the slopes from opening day until Dec. 7. Daily lift tickets will not be sold until Dec. 8. Reservations for the early season are available up to a week prior to the day someone wants to ski.

There are also week-of reservations available with inventory released weekly on Wednesdays. They will not count against the Priority Reservation Days.

“With excitement building for the season ahead, we anticipate there will be lots of demand and interest during the first few days following the opening of our new reservation system. Since this is the first chance pass holders have to reserve their days, we’re expecting a larger volume of traffic to our sites. We fully anticipate that traffic will ease once pass holders have locked in their Priority Reservation days during this initial booking window,” PCMR said in a set of prepared answers to a Park Record inquiry about the debut of the system. “But we want to remind people that there is no need to worry or rush to reserve your days. Reservations are exclusive to pass holders through Dec. 7 and for the vast majority of days this season, we believe everyone who wants to ski or ride at one of our resorts will be able to.”

The resort said the system includes “both a lobby and an online waiting room to best accommodate all requests and help us avoid site outages” and that “for most days this season they’ll go directly to the reservation page, and we anticipate that we will be able to process reservations quickly.”

It also indicated reservations will be widely available.

“For the vast majority of days this season, we believe everyone who wants to ski or ride at one of our resorts will be able to, but we’re planning for all contingencies (powder days, holidays, limited terrain, weather, etc.). We want all of our guests to have peace of mind knowing that we’re doing all we can to give them a safe and enjoyable experience, no matter what day they choose to visit. We designed this exclusive month-long reservation window so our pass holders could lock in their Priority Reservation Days for the core season in advance,” the resort said.

The resort said it is excited for the season and described the system as one of the steps it is taking. Opening day is scheduled Nov. 20.

“There’s no doubt, this season is going to look different, but we’re focused on doing everything we can to keep our guests, employees and communities safe and stay open all season long. The reservation system is one piece of this, but if we all work together and continue to remain vigilant, we’re going to have a fantastic season,” PCMR said.

More information about the reservation system is available at: epicpass.com/info/reservation-details.aspx.