PCMR parking dispute ends with driver hitting person saving a spot

A dispute between two people about a parking spot at Park City Mountain Resort quickly escalated and ended with a driver hitting the other person, the Park City Police Department said, a bizarre case but one that nonetheless illustrates how fierce competition can be for a parking spot in Park City during the ski season.

The Police Department was called to the PCMR parking lots at a little bit before noon on Jan. 19, a busy day in Park City as crowds arrived during a three-day holiday weekend. The confrontation involved a 19-year-old man from Wellington, Colorado, and a 40-year-old woman from Heber City.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the man reported the case to the police. He told the police he was attempting to save a parking spot by standing in the space. The man told the police a woman in a Subaru approached and told him to move, Kirk said. He told the police he refused and the driver pulled into the spot, hitting him with the front of the vehicle as he attempted to move out of the way, Kirk said. The captain said the man suffered a sore right leg and denied medical attention.

The woman parked and left to go skiing, the police said. The Police Department contacted her afterward. Kirk said the woman told the police she was attempting to park when the man, who she said was on the phone at the time, remained in the space. She told the police she gestured for him to move, but he told her he was saving the spot, Kirk said, adding that she said she did not see another vehicle and told the man he could not save a spot.

She told the police the man started screaming as the vehicle turned into the space. The man hit the body of the car and the windshield with a fist, she said, according to Kirk.

Kirk said the Police Department forwarded the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for screening for a charge of reckless endangerment against the driver.

“Even though parking is at a premium, rarely do we have individuals getting in this kind of confrontation,” Kirk said.