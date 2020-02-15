PCMR says young girl uninjured after falling off Town Lift, into protective netting

A young girl fell off the Town Lift on Wednesday, landing in the protective netting that stretches across Park Avenue, Park City Mountain Resort said.

It was a rare case involving a fall from the Town Lift, which runs from lower Main Street onto the slopes. Ski equipment like poles and clothing is sometimes seen after having dropped onto the netting, but it is highly unusual for a person to fall.

PCMR said in a prepared statement the 7-year-old girl is from Pennsylvania. She was not injured, the resort said. The Park City Fire District “safely extracted the girl,” according to the statement from PCMR. The authorities said the incident occurred at a little bit after 12:30 p.m.

The Park City Police Department call notes for the case said the report involved a person who was “stuck in the net at Town Lift; need help getting the person out.”