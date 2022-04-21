PCMR says it will introduce paid parking for 2022-2023 ski season

Park City Mountain Resort’s upper parking lot is fills up with skier traffic during the 2020-2021 season. The resort announced it will introduce paid parking at all of its surface lots on the Park City side during the 2022-2023 season.

Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain Resort said it will introduce paid parking in all surface lots on the Park City side of the resort during the upcoming 2022-2023 ski season.

The resort said it had not yet set prices, but it indicated there would be incentives for those who carpool.

Parking at the Canyons Village side of PCMR will remain free. The introduction of the new paid parking program will end decades of complimentary parking at the PCMR base.

Paid parking is typically seen as something that discourages people from driving personal vehicles to a destination.