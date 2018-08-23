Peace House’s Walk a Mile In Her Shoes fundraiser returns to Park City

Registration is now open for Peace House’s sixth annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes. The event will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, at City Park. For information and to register, visit peacehouse.org/event/walk- a-mile-in-her-shoes. For more information about Peace House, go to http://www.peacehouse.org . The Peace House maintains a 24-hour hotline at 800-647-9161.

Back in 1971, English rock band Traffic released the hit album "The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys."

The record caused a stir with music fans and sold more than 7 million albums.

Peace House, a nonprofit on a mission to end the cycle of domestic violence in Summit and Wasatch counties, hopes local boys in high heels will create more than sparks. They hope they'll raise awareness of domestic violence, and perhaps raise some money while doing it.

Men and boys can sign up now for the local sixth annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes that will be held on Sunday, Aug. 26. Groups of walkers in women's high heels and bedazzled flip flops will meet at City Park and start walking at 11 a.m., said Sally Tauber, Peace House development and marketing director.

The local Walk a Mile in Her Shoes was inspired by a worldwide movement that raised millions of dollars and awareness...

"They will go up the trail by the park, cross over to Main Street and loop through the Park Silly Sunday Market and end back at City Park," Tauber said.

Men and boys can register for the walk by visiting peacehouse.org/event/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes.

"We do encourage the men to register in advance, so we can have a good idea of how many people will participate," Tauber said. "Registering online will also give teams of four and eight the chance to do some peer-to-peer fundraising."

The peer-to-peer fundraising is a new option this year, according to Tauber.

"If they register online, they will get an email instructing them how to set up a fundraising page," she said.

There will also be on-site registration at 10 a.m. the day of the walk. The cost is $25 per walker, and checks should be made payable to Peace House, Tauber said.

On the surface, the event is intended to provide some light-hearted fun, but the fun doesn't obscure the reason why the event is held, according to Tauber.

"The local Walk a Mile in Her Shoes was inspired by a worldwide movement that raised millions of dollars and awareness to help stop violence against women," she said.

One in four women in the United States will experience domstic abuse in their lifetime, according to a report by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In Utah, one in three women will experience abuse, according to the Department of Health.

"These incidents can take place when they are children and when they are adults," Tauber said. "And we are doing something about that."

Last year, nearly 100 men participated, according to Tauber.

"Quite a few the local police and SWAT team members put on the heels and did the walk. We expect a good turnout from those groups this year," she said.

To encourage and help and take care of the marchers, a group of "Blister Sisters" will be on hand with baskets of bandages.

"They will follow the men and provide care when needed," Tauber said.

When the walkers return to the park, they will receive foot massages, light refreshments and prizes, she said.

"Prizes will go to the top fundraising individual and team, as well as the walkers with the highest heel height, best costume and best strut," Tauber said. "Debbie Bump, Zions Bank financial center manager, always does a great job organizing the trophies for those categories."

The festivities will also include snacks and drinks. Peace House will add a photo booth this year.

"Crandall Capital, Utah Film Studios and Mary Jane's Shoes came on as sponsors, and that has allowed us to have a photo booth," Tauber said.

Mary Jane's is also donating $100 gift certificates for some opportunity drawings.

"Anyone who donates to Peace House during the Park Silly Sunday Market on Sunday will be automatically entered into an opportunity drawing for the gift certificates," Tauber said.