People’s Health Clinic selects new executive director

Dr. Mairi Leining has been selected as the next executive director of the People’s Health Clinic.

Courtesy photo

Mairi Leining, MD, current medical director at People’s Health Clinic, will be taking over as executive director. Dr. Leining replaces Beth Armstrong, who started a new position with the Intermountain Foundation in January.

“I couldn’t be happier to pass the reins to Mairi,” Armstrong said. “She has been passionately committed to the Clinic’s mission to provide quality healthcare to the uninsured families of Summit and Wasatch counties as a volunteer medical provider and then Medical Director, following Dr. John Hanrahan.”

Added Dr. Leining: “People’s Health Clinic has an exceptional team of passionate employees and volunteers who elevate healthcare for our uninsured community members. I am honored and excited to lead this talented team as we achieve our vision of health equity.”

The last two years have been a challenging time for all who work in health care. People’s Health Clinic experienced a 30% increase in the number of patient visits in 2021 and COVID required creative solutions for delivering care to those in need.

“Because of the pandemic, we now have a societal awareness that quality health care access is essential to prevent tragic inequalities in morbidity and mortality among our hard-working residents,” Dr. Leining said. “People’s Health Clinic is a medical home for our community members who live in poverty, and we must expand this safety net to effectively serve our growing population.”

Prior to joining People’s Health Clinic, Dr. Leining worked as a hospitalist and served as the ICU medical director at the Park City Intermountain Hospital. She has also worked in South Lake Tahoe and at the University of California San Francisco as a hospitalist. Leining completed her internal medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School in Boston, and medical school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She is currently pursuing a master of public health at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Si Hutt, chair of the board of trustees and hospital administrator at Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital, said: “I have known Dr. Leining for nearly 10 years and am very excited to work with her in this role. After completing a thorough and disciplined search, our Board determined that Mairi was our strongest candidate, in a pool of strong candidates. Her vision, approach, and skill have already made a positive impact as the Medical Director, and we are very impressed with her ideas and plans for the future.”