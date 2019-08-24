People’s Health Clinic to celebrate 20 years of caring for Summit County’s uninsured

It’s been two decades since a doctor and a Catholic priest offered one day of health care aimed at Summit County’s uninsured residents.

In the years after John Hanrahan and Father Bob Bussen welcomed 700 patients, the People’s Health Clinic has expanded its reach and cemented a partnership with the region’s largest health care provider.

The clinic is celebrating its 20th anniversary with square-toed boots, whiskey and live music at the Promontory Equestrian Center at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. Intermountain Healthcare CEO Mark Harrison is set to speak at the event as well.

People’s Health Clinic Executive Director Beth Armstrong said she’s “filled with pride” observing the clinic’s the 20-year mark.

“It’s not just about keeping people out of the emergency room, it’s about keeping them from ever having to go there,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong and Park City Hospital Administrator Lori Weston also consider the upcoming event a celebration of the relationship between the Park City Hospital and the clinic, which includes an annual grant and a lease for the clinic in the Summit County Health Department building steps away from the hospital.

Weston said she’s “thrilled” at the results of the partnership.

“Not any one organization can take care of the whole population’s health,” Weston said. “With people that have insurance and don’t have insurance, it takes all of us to get people the care they need.”

The clinic’s goal is to provide quality health care to the Wasatch Back’s uninsured families, and in 2018 it tallied nearly 10,000 patient encounters, according to Armstrong. Its 20th year is marked by an effort to expand its contributions to women’s health care both in the examination room and in the community.

Weston estimates 15 to 20 Park City Hospital employees volunteer at the clinic. One of them is Tanya Bodnar, an OB-GYN at the Park City Hospital who works half a day each week at the People’s Health Clinic.

Bodnar brings eight years of experience in reproductive care to the People’s Health Clinic. She said her volunteering at the People’s Health Clinic helps enable a safer journey through childbirth because the organizations share procedures and records for continuity of care.

“I get to see them during their entire prenatal care; really manage every single aspect of that,” Bodnar said. “It’s going to be one of the four (OB-GYNs at Park City Hospital). … All of their records are available so the nursing staff knows who they are.”

The People’s Night Out event is set to feature catered food and cocktails as well as performances from Grammy-winning Christian contemporary staple Chris Tomlin as well as country-western musicians Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne. Registration is available at the People’s Health Clinic website at peopleshealthclinic.org. Tickets start at $400 and top out at $10,000.