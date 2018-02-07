People’s Health Clinic to host day of free dental checkups

Kids not wanting to brush their teeth is one problem, but kids not knowing how or not having the resources is an even bigger issue.

The People's Health Clinic hopes to change that.

To celebrate National Children's Dental Health Month, the clinic is hosting a day of free cleanings and free dental exams. It is scheduled to take place on Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open for all uninsured children under 17 years old who live in Summit County. This is the second time the clinic is hosting the event, said Beth Armstrong, executive director. The clinic provides free health and dental care to the uninsured.

Armstrong said that the clinic served 26 children at the event last year and that it turned out to be a successful day.

"Many of the children that the (dentists) saw last year had never been seen by a dentist," Armstrong said.

This year, she hopes to keep the number of appointments about the same as last year, but ensure that each child gets more time with the dentists. The clinic is adding another dental chair, which was provided by the nonprofit the Assistance League, as well as some dental assistants, Armstrong said. There will be five or six dental care providers treating the kids.

Recommended Stories For You

Aimee Armor, development director of the People's Health Clinic, said that part of the event will include supervised brushing to make sure that children understand the right way to brush their teeth. Everyone will walk away with a bag filled with dental health basics.

Although Armstrong said that dental care is important to the clinic, there is also a hope that uninsured individuals will come to the event and use more of the clinic's services down the road. Last year, Armstrong said that some families who attended the dental health day became regular patrons.

"It is really building awareness at the end of the day," she said. "We want to make sure that they know we are here for them as a resource."

Those interested in being seen during the event must schedule an appointment by calling the People's Health Clinic at 435-333-1850. Children must have neither dental nor health insurance in order to participate.