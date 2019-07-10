People’s Health Clinic wins $35K grant to bolster women’s health services

The People’s Health Clinic now has a little more cash to help it accomplish its goals this year.

Around 300 people rode the gondola to Park City Mountain Resort’s Red Pine Lodge to attend the annual Women’s Giving Fund grant celebration Monday, and the local clinic for uninsured patients came away with the top honor — $35,000 in grant money — from a field of three finalists.

This year’s edition of the celebration marked a departure from years past as the Park City Community Foundation partnered with PCMR and its chief executive Bill Rock, a prominent supporter, to move the venue from Deer Valley to up the mountain from the Canyons Village base area. Partly cloudy skies and a pleasant temperature greeted attendees who arrived early to socialize at the lodge’s outdoor bar before heading inside for the grant announcement an hour later.

After each finalist organization made their case with speakers and videos, Park City Community Foundation board member Rebeca Gonzalez announced the People’s Health Clinic as the winner of the annual impact grant to shouts and applause from the audience.

Gonzalez also announced that an anonymous donor had pitched in two $5,000 grants for the other finalists in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and the Youth Sports Alliance, both of which People’s Health Clinic executive director Beth Armstrong implored attendees to support as she, clinical services director Rachelle Flinn and clinical coordinator Dalia Gonzalez accepted the grant.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the community support,” Armstrong said after the event. “We promise that we will be very good stewards of these funds.”

The trio of women that make up the clinic’s leadership aim to fill a gap in women’s health services in the Wasatch Back caused by the shuttering of Park City and Heber’s Planned Parenthood clinics.

According to Flinn, 2018 represented an all-time high of traffic at the clinic as patients, many of whom are represented in Summit County’s Latino population, made almost 10,000 visits. As the population of Summit and Wasatch counties grows, she doesn’t see the need for women’s and children’s health care shrinking. Members of the Women’s Giving Fund selected the People’s Health Clinic as the winner of the grant among the three finalists through an online vote last month.

“It says that the community identifies the need that we also see,” said Flinn, who took over for clinic cofounder John Hanrahan in March.

Dalia Gonzalez, a Park City native and the older sister of Rebeca Gonzalez, said she felt “empowered” winning the grant for an organization she holds close.

“It’s exciting to give back to my community,” Dalia said as the Red Pine gondola began spinning back up. “I was able to seek the care from the People’s Health Clinic when I was younger.”

The People’s Health Clinic states that the grant will go toward both its women and children’s education programs as well as to provide access to resources like contraceptives and counseling.