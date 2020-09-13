Perpetrators sentenced in Pinebrook stabbing

The perpetrators of a break-in and stabbing in Pinebrook that left the victim with what authorities called significant facial injuries were recently sentenced after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

Prosecutors said Amber Lynn Lands, 38, was invited into the victim’s home around 1 a.m. Oct. 28, ostensibly for house cleaning services. She later opened the door for her husband, Steven Daniel White, 43, who entered the house wearing a ski mask and gloves and immediately began punching and repeatedly stabbing the then-63-year-old victim while asking for money, according to court documents.

The pair also stole methamphetamine before leaving.

Lands pleaded guilty to second-degree felony aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 309 days in jail with credit for 309 days served.

White pleaded guilty to three second-degree felonies, burglary, robbery and aggravated assault. The court ordered White to serve two to 20 years at the Utah State Prison for each count, with those sentences to run consecutively.

Lands and White were both originally charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery as well as second-degree felony aggravated assault. First-degree felonies carry possible sentences of life imprisonment.

The victim was hospitalized after the attack with significant facial injuries. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said at the time it appeared that he would require facial reconstruction surgery and that he was stabbed at least three times.

White was charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon by a restricted person while incarcerated on these charges and awaiting trial, allegedly for having sharpened a toothbrush into a weapon. Court documents indicate White was allegedly a known gang member who went by the aliases “Barbarian” and “Beast.”

Lands and White were arrested in the Salt Lake Valley within 24 hours of the attack. Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said at the time the victim produced a photo of Lands and deputies, using federal resources, uploaded it to a national database, which returned information about Lands, including her name, the fact that she was on parole and her phone number.