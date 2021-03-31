PHOTO GALLERY: Developers begin demolition for Arts & Culture district

A crew with heavy machinery continued to demolish buildings on City Hall land located off the corner of the Bonanza Drive-Kearns Boulevard intersection, where leaders want to develop an arts and culture district. Important meetings about the district are scheduled this week.

For nearly four years, leaders have intended to create a district stretching inward from the intersection on a little more than 5 acres of land acquired by City Hall in a $19.5 million deal with the Bonanza Park partnership.

The Kimball Art Center and the Utah offices of the Sundance Institute are envisioned as the anchors of a project that would also involve workforce or otherwise restricted housing and transportation infrastructure alongside artist studios and other spaces meant to advance the arts.

