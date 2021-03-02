PHOTO GALLERY: McPolin Snowshoe
Friends of the McPolin Farm hosted a guided snowshoe tour on the McPoin Farm trail Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2021. The event shared history of the Park City-area and information on the Summit Land Conservancy’s efforts to preserve the farmland.
For more images from the event, visit our full gallery.
