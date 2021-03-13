PHOTO GALLERY: Mr. Miner Pageant
The Park City High School Dance Company performed a dress rehearsal of their annual club fundraiser – the Mr. Miner pageant, at the Eccles Center Thursday evening, March 11, ahead of Friday night’s debut. The show features a group dance from the contestants and PCHS dance company members, as well as a talent portion, interview and awards.
