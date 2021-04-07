PHOTO GALLERY: Park City Police Department makes promotions, swears in new officers
The Park City Police Department recently hired and promoted officers to fill the vacancy created by Captain Andrew Leatham’s recent retirement.
Officer Brandon Smalling, Sergeant Danielle Snelson and Lieutenant Robert McKinney were the successful candidates and were sworn-in by Mayor Andy Beerman to their new positions at the City Council meeting Thursday evening, April 1, 2021.
For more images from the event, visit our full gallery.
