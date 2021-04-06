PHOTO GALLERY: Park City Robotics Qualifier
Students from the region gathered at Park City High School for the Park City Robotics Qualifier on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The event featured competing FTC teams and their participating robots in qualifying matches and competitions that required the robots to complete various tasks in autonomous and driver modes.
For more images from the event, visit our full gallery.
