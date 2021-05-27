PHOTO GALLERY: Former Kimball Art Center building demolished
The former home of the Kimball Art Center along Kearns Boulevard is demolished on Tuesday, one of the last structures to be cleared from the area in preparation for City Hall’s proposed arts and culture district.
For more images from the demolition, visit our full gallery.
