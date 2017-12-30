PHOTO: Park City Fire District responded to vehicle on fire Thursday

Firefighters with the Park City Fire District responded to report of a vehicle on fire at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

A truck delivering electric supplies caught on fire while traveling in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 152, according to the Fire District.

The driver did not sustain any injuries. Crew with the Fire District extinguished the fire shortly after arriving.

The vehicle was a total loss. Commuters experienced brief delays while both I-80 westbound lanes were closed, the district said.