Photos: Deer Valley Resort kicks off its ski season
Deer Valley Resort welcomed guests Saturday for opening day, with seven lifts servicing nine runs on Bald Eagle Mountain and Bald Mountain. Temperatures were in the 20s in the morning, and skiers were eager return to get their first taste of the resort’s famous corduroy. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record
