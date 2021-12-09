Photos: Finally! Mother Nature at last drops a snow storm on Park City.
After weeks of dry and warm weather that left Park City’s lower elevations bare, Mother Nature on Thursday finally delivered a snow storm. The flakes started falling overnight, and the forecast called for the snow to continue into Friday. The snow snarled morning commutes and enticed skiers and snowboarders to strap in for a day on the slopes. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record
