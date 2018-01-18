PHOTOS: Future Business Leaders of American sews hope for refugees

The Future Business Leaders of America club at Park City High School gathered on Jan. 13 for its first community service project.

Amanda Allen, a junior and member of the club's board, said that about 40 students came to participate and make about 80 stuffed bears for the nonprofit Dolls of Hope.

Dolls and bears are distributed to children in need, such as those in refugee camps, foster care and shelters.

Sarah Parson, founder of the nonprofit, said that the bears the students made will likely go to refugee camps in Kenya, Uganda or Pakistan. Allen said members of the club heard about Dolls of Hope and reached out to Parson, who agreed to show the students how to cut, sew and stuff the dolls. The students provided the materials, Parson said.

Allen said that the club is hoping to do more service projects in the future because, as leaders, they see it as important to learn how to give back to the community.