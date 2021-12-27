 Photos: Ice skating at PCMR | ParkRecord.com
Photos: Ice skating at PCMR

Adam Fondren
For The Park Record

Parkites and visitors make the most of the snowy conditions Sunday by taking part in a classic wintertime activity at the ice rink in the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort. The rink, which is open daily in the winter, depending on weather conditions, is a popular destination for families looking to enjoy the outdoor ambiance. Photos by Adam Fondren/For The Park Record

