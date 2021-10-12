Photos: Park City hit with first snowstorm of the season
Winter arrived abruptly in Park City Tuesday evening, with the lower elevations receiving the first snowfall of the season. The storm continued into Wednesday morning, downing tree branches, affecting the morning commute and forcing Parkites to break out their snow brushes to remove the powder from their cars. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record
