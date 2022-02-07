Photos: Skijoring competition at the High Star Ranch
Skijoring Utah hosted a competition at the High Star Ranch in Kamas on Saturday. An eager crowd looked on as the competitors completed the course. The unique sport, in which skiers and snowboarders are pulled by horses, is a popular draw in Summit County. Photos by Adam Fondren/For The Park Record
