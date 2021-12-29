 Photos: Snow removal crews hard at work in Park City following storms | ParkRecord.com
Photos: Snow removal crews hard at work in Park City following storms

Park City snow removal crews were hard at work Wednesday, clearing roads and sidewalks after the significant snowfall early in the week. In the late morning, they were utilizing heavy equipment on Daly Avenue, shown, to remove massive piles of snow. The snow-removal efforts are particularly crucial on the narrow roads in Old Town. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record

