Photos: Snowfall blankets Park City
Overnight snow blanketed Park City on Monday night and continued to fall Tuesday morning. It is the second straight week Park City has received an early-season powder dump, buoying the hopes of skiers and snowboarders a month before ski season is scheduled to begin. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record
