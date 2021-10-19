 Photos: Snowfall blankets Park City | ParkRecord.com
Photos: Snowfall blankets Park City

Overnight snow blanketed Park City on Monday night and continued to fall Tuesday morning. It is the second straight week Park City has received an early-season powder dump, buoying the hopes of skiers and snowboarders a month before ski season is scheduled to begin. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record

It is the second straight week Park City has received an early-season powder dump, buoying the hopes of skiers and snowboarders a month before ski season is scheduled to begin.

