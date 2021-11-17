Photos: Snowmaking at PCMR, Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort took advantage of the cold temperatures Wednesday morning to fire up their snowmaking operations. Snowmaking efforts have been hampered by an unseasonably warm November, but temperatures below freezing are predicted for the next few days at Park City’s lower elevations, giving the resorts an opportunity to get some white stuff on the ground. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record
