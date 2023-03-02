 Picabo says hello from UOP | ParkRecord.com
Picabo says hello from UOP

Street was in town for the opening of the Game Changer quad lift on West Peak, at Utah Olympic Park on Wednesday

Olympic gold medalist Picabo Street (left) and companions help celebrate the opening of the Game Changer quad lift on West Peak at Utah Olympic Park on Wednesday. It’s part of an $18.5 million package of upgrades at UOP, which also includes snowmaking machinery, lighting and ski run development. The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation contributed $5 million to the project; Spencer Eccles was on hand and spoke at the ribbon cutting, saying he wishes he’d had this kind of facility when he was on the ski team at the University of Utah. The foundation hopes the upgrades will attract more Olympic-calibre alpine and freestyle athletes to UOP.
David Jackson/Park Record

