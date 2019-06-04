Pickup truck plows into McDonald’s in Kimball Junction

A pickup truck plowed into McDonald’s in Kimball Junction after its driver suffered what the Summit County Sheriff’s office called a “medical emergency” around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A pickup truck smashed through a window at the McDonald’s in Kimball Junction Tuesday morning after the driver apparently passed out at the wheel while driving on an adjacent frontage road.

The man had what Summit County Sheriff Lt. Andrew Wright described as a “medical episode” behind the wheel before heading over an embankment and crashing into the building. Wright said the man was driving one moment, and the next thing he knew, he woke up having crashed into McDonald’s. The department received the call just before 10 a.m.

Summit County assistant building official Richard Butz arrived at around 11 a.m. to make sure the building was safe to reopen. He said the driver couldn’t have hit a better place if he tried. The truck took out the large window and the bottom part of the wall, Butz said, but missed the “trimmers” that hold up the structure.

McDonald’s was open at the time of the crash, and Butz said there was a customer sitting “right next to the window.” No patrons, however, were injured.

“We were awfully lucky,” he said.

The driver was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, Butz said.