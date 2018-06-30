Plaza at base of Park City Mountain Resort undergoes major renovation

After its construction more than 30 years ago, the Lodge at the Mountain Village and plaza near the base of Park City Mountain Resort are getting overhauled.

Jackhammers can be heard tearing up the ice rink and the surrounding concrete and large trucks can be seen clearing the debris to make room for a removable rink in the renovated plaza. Trent Davis is the owner of Compass Property Services, which manages the Lodge at the Mountain Village, and he also owns surrounding commercial property in and around the plaza. He said that the area will include a new skate shack, fire pits and outdoor seating.

The demolition and construction of the area started earlier this summer and is expected to be completed by the end of October, Davis said. The project is estimated to cost about $3 million.

The plaza and sidewalks leading down to the bus stop will be resurfaced and the brick on the pillars will be removed. Davis said that he hopes to give the area an "all-new look and feel," that will have a "mining/modern theme."

"It's going to be a great enhancement to the entire area," he said.

He plans to remodel the exterior and interior of the lodge itself either next summer or the following summer.

Davis said that he has considered renovating the area for several years. It started when Compass Property Services began repairing post-tension cables in the garage area. Davis said that the company had been repairing sections for the past four or five years when he finally decided to make the overall upgrade.

"Since we're having to tear up the plaza to get to those post-tension cables and tear out all of our snow melt system anyway, and re-waterproof on top of that, why don't we think of this on a larger scale?" he said. "Let's make sure that the lodge stays competitive with future developments and is upgraded."

As Davis started thinking about what type of renovations he wanted to see done, he decided that making the plaza summer-friendly was a priority.

With its summer activities, PCMR is attracting more tourists to the base of the resort, he said. He hopes to capitalize off of that growth, since visitors often have to walk through the plaza to get to the resort's activities like the zip lines and Alpine slide.

Plus, he said, summer tourism is on the rise all around town.

"Park City just continues to become more and more of a summertime destination," he said.

Davis decided to make the ice rink and railing system removable in order to open the plaza in the summer. The cement curb that used to border the rink will be removed, making the plaza flat. He said he hopes to see the plaza used for events, such as outdoor concerts or markets.

He is optimistic that as more people use the plaza in the summer, businesses will be encouraged to stay open during those months. For now, most shut their doors until the fall or winter.

Jackson's Base Camp is one of the few stores near the plaza that remains open in the summer months, but Jackson Knoll, founder and owner of the ski rental shop, said that sales are still significantly lower during the season. He is excited for the updates because he believes that the area will attract more visitors once it is completed.

"It creates a new scene, a new look," he said. "People get more excited when, instead of seeing the same old space, kind of looking rundown, it finally gets updated."

He said that there is a need for a "modernization" of a large part of the resort's base, and is happy to see changes being made. He admits that it has been a sacrifice this summer since the construction crews are directly in front of his store, but he said that it is one he expects will pay off. Davis said that he has been working with the various business owners that have storefronts on the plaza to make sure that the entrances are accessible during the construction.

Other businesses in the area are using the time to do some updates themselves. After remodeling the store last year, Knoll is continuing to renovate this year.

"It is really great to see businesses and the plaza really upping their game to give Park City Mountain Resort and the town that nice look that we should be having," he said.