Please don’t feed the animals, say wildlife officials￼

A hungry mule deer helps itself to hay left for domestic livestock inside a fenced corral in Wanship on Wednesday. The plight of the deer in unusually deep snow this winter has left residents and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources concerned.

Heavy snow this winter continues to make it difficult for deer and elk to find food in parts of northern Utah but state Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are discouraging the public from feeding the animals.

Officers in the Park City area have received reports of residents feeding deer and elk in the area, according to Faith Heaton Jolley, DWR public information officer. She is not sure what they are using for feed.

“While it is not illegal to feed wildlife — except for in certain cities that have enacted no feeding ordinances — we still highly discourage the public from doing it for several reasons, including public safety concerns, the spread of chronic wasting disease among deer, elk and moose, and potential harm to wildlife from introducing foods not in their diets, particularly during winter months,” Jolley said.

The DWR in January implemented emergency deer feeding in one location in Summit County near Kamas and 11 locations in Rich County. Division biologists make health assessments of deer across the state every winter to determine if the animals have below average body fat and start feeding them specially formulated pellets if warranted.

No food is put out in areas where chronic wasting disease has been found. Bringing deer together at a feeding station increases the chance the highly contagious disease will spread in the herd.

The last time the DWR had emergency deer feeding was in 2017. The feeding will continue in the selected areas until natural food sources become available again, Jolley said.

Feeding is always a last resort and introducing the wrong type of food, including hay, to wildlife can harm them, she said.

“The type of microbes in a deer’s digestive system gradually change throughout the year and are very specific to the food that is available,” Jolley said. “During the winter, deer primarily feed on sagebrush and other woody plants. Suddenly changing a deer’s diet can easily lead to the deer eating food that it cannot readily digest. In these situations, deer often die from starvation with full stomachs.”

The deep snow has caused elk to wander into residential areas in search of food and even migrate down the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon, where a herd delayed traffic on Interstate 80 in January. There also have been some vehicle collisions with wildlife along I-80 near Echo Reservoir, according to Jolley.

Bill Humbert, who lives in the Park Meadows neighborhood, said he and his wife counted 22 elk in their yard one day last week. In the more than 11 years that they’ve lived there, this was the first time they had seen an elk on the property, he said.

The elk first visited their neighbors’ house, where they provided “professional elk tree trimming services,” Humbert joked in a Facebook post.

“Then they came to our yard to provide professional elk fertilizing service,” he wrote. “Then they moved to whiter pastures with trees that needed their focus.”

Dennis Eikenberry, owner of Summit Feed and Pet Supply in Park City, said deer typically move on from the area in February.

“This year has been unlike any other year,” he said. “They’re still around and still really hungry.”

Eikenberry said if customers want to feed the deer, he insists they give them the proper diet by using a product made specifically for mule deer.

But Jolley said residents feeding deer often does more harm than good. Wildlife congregating in a neighborhood can cause traffic problems and safety concerns for pets and people walking by, she said.

In addition, the deer can get habituated to coming to the area for food and the situation can turn into a long-term problem, Jolley said.

“Most people are thinking, ‘I’ll just feed them this month while it’s snowy’ but they just keep coming back and back and back and it causes a lot of issues,” she said.

The DWR posted these additional tips on Facebook from Wild Aware Utah about helping wildlife during this tough winter.