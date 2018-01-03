Police blotter: Park City Police called for snowball throwing

The Park City Police Department received a few calls related to the snow that fell even if it was not a large amount for a December storm, including at least three cases involving snowballs.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, kids were reported to be throwing snowballs at cars in the Old Town roundabout at 4:36 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Monday, Dec. 25 at 4:14 p.m., two youngsters were seen throwing snowballs at windows on Ridge Drive. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief. Earlier that day, at 12:52 a.m., people were reportedly seen throwing snowballs at customers on Main Street, another case logged as suspected criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, meanwhile, people were reported to be skiing off a waterworks facility off Monitor Drive at 2:33 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected trespassing.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:07 p.m., a truck reportedly broke down in a northbound lane of Deer Valley Drive. The Police Department conducted traffic controls while the problem with the truck was addressed.

A truck with an attached trailer was reportedly left on Evening Star Drive for an extended amount of time, perhaps two weeks, before the Police Department was contacted at 4:59 p.m. It had a flat tire, the police were told.

A traffic accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. Nobody was injured, but the damaged vehicles blocked traffic, the police said.

The Police Department was called to Main Street at 11:09 a.m., when a bus or a van was reported parked in the Brew Pub lot for hours. It was apparently idling and "filling the store with exhaust," according to department logs.

A cat, reported to be alive, was seen in the middle of a lane somewhere along Park Avenue at 7 a.m. The Police Department said the animal presented a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 2 a.m. received a complaint about a dispute involving a taxi driver and, apparently, a customer. The police were told the driver "took his money and left them." Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, a driver hit a deer in Park Meadows, apparently on American Saddler Drive or Meadows Drive, at 8:48 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the deer.

At 6:36 p.m., a bus reportedly hit a car at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. Nobody was injured, the police said. It was not clear from public police logs whether the bus was part of the City Hall fleet or operated by a private company.

Three abandoned vehicles were reported over a nearly two-hour stretch starting at 3:25 p.m. One was on American Saddler Drive, another was on Holiday Ranch Loop Road while the third one was at the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 13th Street.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. somewhere along Park Avenue. A van apparently hit the mirror of another vehicle, according to the police.

The Police were contacted at 11:41 a.m. after a wallet was found on Prospector Avenue.

A mattress was reportedly dumped illegally on Woodbine Way at 11:06 a.m.

A vehicle on Ontario Avenue was reported to have been sideswiped sometime in the few days before the Police Department was contacted at 8:43 a.m. The police classified the case as a suspected hit-and-run accident.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, a truck was reportedly seen idling for "a long time" on Payday Drive at 8:46 p.m. The Police Department said it was a suspected violation of Park City's idling prohibition case.

At 5:06 p.m., a driver reportedly hit a deer along Iron Horse Drive. The deer was in a parking lot, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the vicinity of King Road and Sampson Avenue.