Police Blotter: Series of party complaints across Park City and surrounding areas

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of complaints about parties, possibly a result of crowds that lingered in the city after New Year's.

At least three cases were reported in the nighttime hours of Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, starting at 11:36 p.m. on Jan. 6 on Bellemont Court. A party was reported on a balcony in the case on Bellemont Court. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 7, a loud party was reported on Stonebridge Circle while, a little more than an hour later, at 2:20 a.m., a party was logged on Empire Avenue.

On Jan. 1, meanwhile, a loud party with the windows open was reported on Woodside Avenue at 12:55 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:06 p.m., a man was reported to be sleeping in a vehicle with the engine running on Snow Creek Drive. The person had been there an hour, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a parking lot on Lowell Avenue at 3:25 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Recommended Stories For You

The Police Department at 2:07 p.m. was told a blinking pedestrian signal on the 1700 block of Park Avenue was activated continuously. The police said the signal created a traffic hazard.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11:20 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department was summoned to a location along Deer Valley Drive at 4:06 p.m., when a carbon monoxide detector was activated. A technician from the energy company indicated assistance was needed from the Park City Fire District to access two units.

A police officer at 1:40 a.m. pulled over a driver on S.R. 248, indicating the person was traveling at 65 mph in a location where the speed limit is 35 mph.

On Friday, Jan. 5 at 5:10 p.m., a moose was seen close to S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm. The animal appeared to be preparing to cross the state highway and drivers were stopping, the police were told. The Police Department said the moose presented a hazard to the drivers.

Someone found a wallet at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue and turned it over to the Police Department at 1:34 p.m.

The police at 2 a.m. received a report of a driver headed in the wrong direction along the Bonanza Drive corridor, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the driver was on Bonanza Drive itself. The driver ran someone into a curb, the police were told. The person suffered unspecified injuries, according to the Police Department.

On Thursday, Jan. 4 at 3:02 p.m., skis were reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue.

Two construction vehicles were reported to be blocking the road somewhere along Thaynes Canyon Drive at 11:10 a.m. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried the vehicles would block the trash truck. The police indicated the construction vehicles created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9:59 p.m. a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Wyatt Earp Way.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 10:09 p.m., fireworks were reported on Doc Holliday Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the China Bridge garage at 9:14 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 1, the Police Department assisted in an elevator rescue on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A fight was reported on Main Street at 1:01 a.m.