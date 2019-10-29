Police: Pinebrook man beaten and stabbed in home, suspects arrested

A 63-year-old man was beaten and stabbed repeatedly in his Pinebrook home early Monday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. when the man invited a woman into his home he had hired for cleaning services via Craigslist. Shortly after, a man wearing a ski mask barged in and began to assault the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was stabbed multiple times and suffered extensive injuries to his face. The suspects, who were later found to be husband and wife, then fled the area.

Deputies received the 911 call at about 4 a.m., three hours after the assault began. They immediately began trying to identify the suspects and arrested them later Monday in South Salt Lake City.

The male suspect, 42, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. The female suspect, 37, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. They were booked into the Summit County Jail.

The victim was still in the hospital as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright, and will require facial reconstruction surgery.