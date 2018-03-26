Possible dynamite found in Park City

Emergency professionals responded to Old Town Monday after vintage possible explosives were found in a historic house at 911 Empire Ave., according to the Park City Fire District.

Tom Peek, who owns the house, said construction crews found a box of what appeared to be vintage flares or dynamite while working under the house, which is lifted on cribbing. Peek’s contractor called him around 11 a.m. to notify him.

“It’s a total surprise,” he said.

The Fire District and Park City Police Department were evacuating at around 11 a.m. while responders readied to investigate the items and remove them. Responders were awaiting a bomb squad from the Salt Lake Valley.

Park City officials said the Park City Library is being used as a temporary evacuation center.

Lowell Avenue and Empire Avenue were closed between 12th Street and Crescent Tram. Traffic was backed up on Lowell Avenue, with cars using driveways to turn around.

The Park Record will update this article.

Possible dynamite found in Old Town, Empire Ave., PCFD & PCPD are evacuating the area until object can be investigated and safely removed. — Park City Fire (@PCFireDistrict) March 26, 2018

The Park City Library is set up to shelter those evacuated in the Old Town area of Park City. While possible dynamite, found under a house during excavation, can be investigated and safely removed. #safetyfirst#parkcitypolice#parkcitymunicipal#parkcityfire#dynamite pic.twitter.com/DT1KmNjZwK — Park City Fire (@PCFireDistrict) March 26, 2018