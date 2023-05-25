Preparations begin for Park City’s Fourth of July parade — float on

Park City's Fourth of July parade in 2018 was described as "going big" while maintaining a "small-town feel."

Park Record file photo

Park City Hall is calling for entries for this year’s annual Fourth of July parade, which will commence on Main Street on Tuesday, July 4 at 11 a.m. All floats “must be decorated to reflect the spirit of Independence Day” and this year’s theme, which is “Stars and Stripes Forever!”

Float applications are “juried” using the following criteria, City Hall says:

1. Local Summit County resident or business.

2. Entry’s relevance to the spirit and theme of Independence Day.

3. A completed application and promptness of payment after acceptance.

Political parties and candidates are not allowed in the parade.

Awards will be given for the following categories:

• Community Spirit

• Humor & Funk

• Crowd Engagement/Favorite

• Youth Award

• Heritage/Traditions/History

• Environmental Sustainability

The float entry fees are $200 for for-profit businesses, $100 for nonprofit businesses and $50 for individuals, neighborhoods or community members.

Applications are due by June 12.

