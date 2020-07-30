Pride flag stolen from front yard in Francis



The Park Record.

According to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, an East Side woman reported that her Pride flag was stolen from her front yard in Francis.

Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said the woman put the flag out the morning of Monday, July 20. It was gone the following morning. The thieves also stole the device used to fly the flag, which was made with PVC and rebar.

Wright said the incident was a one-off event and that there had been no reports of bigoted or targeted acts in the area.

“Definitely a case we don’t have very often,” Wright said.

There is no surveillance footage of the scene and deputies don’t have any leads, according to the report. While the case remains open, Wright said there isn’t much deputies can do unless the flag shows up somewhere else.

The Pride flag has horizontal stripes of rainbow colors and indicates support for the LGBTQ+ community. The flag that was stolen in Francis also included a peace sign and had the word “peace” written across it.

Wright said there were no suspects in the case.