Primary ballots will be mailed Tuesday. Here’s how to make sure you get one.

Ballots for the June 30 partisan primaries will be sent to voters starting Tuesday. Summit County’s election will be done entirely by mail or via drop box, and there will be no in-person voting because of public health concerns. Republicans will likely decide the state’s next governor, while Democrats will likely select the next Summit County councilor.

Park Record file photo

The June 30 primary elections will likely decide Utah’s next governor and the newest member of the Summit County Council, among other positions, but according to Summit County Clerk Kent Jones, it might be well into July before the winners of the contest are known.

“After election night we’ll still have a lot of ballots we’ll have to process,” Jones said. “It might take three weeks to know.”

That’s largely the result of a series of measures put in place by the state Legislature meant to keep voting safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, including restricting in-person voting. banning election-day voter registration and switching to a mostly mail-in vote.

Jones said his office will quarantine pieces of mail it receives for three days before handling it, and since votes can be postmarked up to the day of the election, it might be days later when those votes will be counted.

To mitigate the risks of the pandemic, the Legislature attempted to minimize potential interaction between poll workers and voters by restricting most of the tasks normally accomplished in person, like updating an address at a polling place.

Now, such moves must be made by June 19, which is the deadline to register to vote in the primary, affiliate with a political party or request a ballot.

To vote in the Republican primary, voters must be registered Republicans. The Democratic primary is open to unaffiliated voters as well as Democrats. Voters can register with a party online or with the Summit County Clerk’s Office.

Ballots will be sent to voters starting Tuesday and will likely begin arriving in mailboxes a few days later. Voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will receive a ballot, but those unaffiliated with a party must request one from the Clerk’s Office.

Those who require assistance voting may make arrangements with the Clerk’s Office by calling 435-336-3204.

The June 30 primaries will decide whose name will be on the November ballot for national, state and local positions. In Summit County, residents will vote on GOP and Democratic primaries in the 1st Congressional District, the Republican gubernatorial race, a pair of GOP Statehouse contests and the Democratic County Council primary, among others.

Summit County voters may vote in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, but not both.

Jones said one other effect of the pandemic is that the vote-counting itself might be slowed. His office has received gloves, masks, gowns and face shields to wear while handling ballots. Much of that personal protective equipment was purchased using a $14,000 grant from the federal CARES Act.

While many changes have been made because of COVID-19, voting by mail is nothing new for Summit County, which was among the first handful of counties in the state to adopt the practice, Jones said. He called the process accurate, accessible and consistent, and said that in each of the two recounts since vote-by-mail was implemented in recent years, the count had come back a perfect match.